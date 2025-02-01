the @smotus report

the @smotus report

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Melinda Buterbaugh's avatar
Melinda Buterbaugh
Feb 1, 2025

If Musk is not a government employee, aren’t he and his minions trespassing on government property? Is there no way to arrest them for this?Is there no agency with the power to stop this?

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Stephanie Trump RESISTS in NJ's avatar
Stephanie Trump RESISTS in NJ
Feb 1, 2025

WHY ARE PEOPLE COMPLYING???!!!! 🤬

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