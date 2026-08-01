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July 2026

Democrats throw some uncertainty into the 2028 primaries
In: Jim Clyburn tea leaves and guesswork. Out: Cold handshakes and ranch dressing.
  Seth Masket
"We will not wait!"
The left is on the rise in Democratic primaries, and the establishment hasn't really sold itself
  Seth Masket
The solution to gridlock and redistricting wars? More parties
A push for proportional representation and a multi-party system in the U.S.
  Seth Masket
Science can serve dark as well as light
A jarring look a the space program and the security state in "Star City"
  Seth Masket
Is Iowa in play? My conversation with Laura Belin
Looking at some surprisingly competitive races in the Hawkeye State
  Seth Masket and Laura Belin
34:22
Explosive Guy-arrhea
Sexual harassment and assault are regarded very differently across the two parties. Here's why.
  Seth Masket
“What I’m trying to do is just harness the magic”
Donald Trump doesn’t happen without a few Lindsey Grahams
  Seth Masket
Abortion access four years after Dobbs
A conversation with Cobalt's Karen Middleton
  Seth Masket and Karen Middleton
38:32
The party created this mess, and the party should clean it up
Just doing what primary voters want is how they got here in the first place
  Seth Masket
What a third term attempt would look like
I doubt it would succeed, but it could substantially injure American democracy for decades to come
  Seth Masket
Lessons from the Colorado primary
The Smotus Report teams up with the Get More Smarter podcast for all the Colorado primary hot takes
  Seth Masketian silverii, and Jason Bane
1:32:51
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