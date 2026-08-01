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Happy 150th, Colorado!
A state born into politics and partisanship
Aug 1
•
Seth Masket
10
2
1
July 2026
Democrats throw some uncertainty into the 2028 primaries
In: Jim Clyburn tea leaves and guesswork. Out: Cold handshakes and ranch dressing.
Jul 30
•
Seth Masket
12
2
4
"We will not wait!"
The left is on the rise in Democratic primaries, and the establishment hasn't really sold itself
Jul 27
•
Seth Masket
17
12
6
The solution to gridlock and redistricting wars? More parties
A push for proportional representation and a multi-party system in the U.S.
Jul 23
•
Seth Masket
8
1
4
Science can serve dark as well as light
A jarring look a the space program and the security state in "Star City"
Jul 20
•
Seth Masket
10
1
Is Iowa in play? My conversation with Laura Belin
Looking at some surprisingly competitive races in the Hawkeye State
Jul 17
•
Seth Masket
and
Laura Belin
11
1
2
34:22
Explosive Guy-arrhea
Sexual harassment and assault are regarded very differently across the two parties. Here's why.
Jul 16
•
Seth Masket
18
4
3
“What I’m trying to do is just harness the magic”
Donald Trump doesn’t happen without a few Lindsey Grahams
Jul 13
•
Seth Masket
22
6
8
Abortion access four years after Dobbs
A conversation with Cobalt's Karen Middleton
Jul 10
•
Seth Masket
and
Karen Middleton
4
38:32
The party created this mess, and the party should clean it up
Just doing what primary voters want is how they got here in the first place
Jul 8
•
Seth Masket
15
6
5
What a third term attempt would look like
I doubt it would succeed, but it could substantially injure American democracy for decades to come
Jul 6
•
Seth Masket
17
7
4
Lessons from the Colorado primary
The Smotus Report teams up with the Get More Smarter podcast for all the Colorado primary hot takes
Jul 2
•
Seth Masket
,
ian silverii
, and
Jason Bane
13
4
2
1:32:51
© 2026 Seth Masket
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