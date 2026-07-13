the @smotus report

the @smotus report

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John Curiel's avatar
John Curiel
Jul 13

Excellent job presenting Graham not as some unique evil or saint, rather your average GOP politician in a party that went off the deep end. However, I will say that I have less sympathy for him as he was in a position of power long enough where he is in part responsible for the conditions which led to the rise of Trump (i.e. Wars in the middle east, slow recovery following 2008 recession, general gridlock and inability of the Senate to pass anything). As you also note, he went back to Trump after January 6th, and the quote from him that you highlighted is that of someone purely opportunistic. In the end, Graham is a political creature that amounted to a paper mache man that stood up for nothing. A better America would be one where we have higher standards for US Senators than people like Graham.

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Alan Greenblatt's avatar
Alan Greenblatt
Jul 13

One of the tragedies of our time is that at almost any point four or so GOP senators could have shut so much down. But the incentives as Graham demonstrates ran the other way

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