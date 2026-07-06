Source: CBS News

(Ed. note: I’ve just returned from a backpacking weekend in upstate New York, wondering how the characters in The Last of the Mohicans dealt with the humidity. I’m still catching up on the July 4th festivities and controversies and will likely have things to say about all that. But meanwhile, here’s a piece I’ve been working on about a subject I don’t really enjoy thinking about: the prospect of Trump seeking a third term.)

Donald Trump has been again teasing about running for a third term as president. And at this point, we know two key things about him: 1) He likes to troll people, especially liberals, to get a rise out of them; and 2) He sometimes just asserts a new power for himself and waits to see if others call him on it. So I don’t know if he’ll actually attempt to do this or just wants to be provocative, but it’s not impossible he’ll try, and so I feel some need to address this.

I’ve seen a few folks propose some intricate plans that would allow Trump to circumvent the 22nd amendment (which very plainly limits presidents to two terms), and Trump himself has teased a secret scheme. But in reality, it’s not that complicated. Here’s what it would look like:

Trump would claim some ongoing crisis that requires him to remain in the White House, or would simply assert that he is owed another term because of the way he’s been treated, or some combination of those. And then he’d just declare, likely on Truth Social, that he’s running. (Filing papers would be way down the road.)

Several things would immediately follow. First, Democratic officeholders and affiliated attorneys across the country would begin filing lawsuits to keep election officials from registering Trump as a candidate in 2028. Around that time, several Republican county clerks, and possibly a few secretaries of state, would announce that they will allow him to be on their ballot.

National political figures would begin to weigh in. Democratic leaders would be apoplectic, and many would call for his impeachment (which might even happen in next year’s Congress, although removal would not). A number of Republican leaders would initially express discomfort with Trump. Possibly someone in Trump’s orbit (Lindsey Graham?) would say in interviews that Trump’s move is wrong and unconstitutional. But Trump would maintain he is right, and pollsters would find that the third term announcement doesn’t significantly reduce his approval ratings. Graham (or equivalent) would then walk back his opposition, perhaps saying that he normally wouldn’t support a third term but carping liberals made him do it, and this is really a question for the American people to decide.

Federal judges and state supreme courts would overwhelmingly find that Trump is not permitted to do this. But Trump’s supporters would continue to press his right to do this, appealing up to the Supreme Court. Four justices (you can probably guess most of them) decide to hear the case.

What would the Court do? The clearest precedent here (to me, anyway) is the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Anderson (2024). That was the case in which a group of Colorado Republicans sued the Secretary of State, claiming that Donald Trump was ineligible for the presidency because the 14th amendment to the US Constitution forbids those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from serving, and thus he should not appear on the state’s Republican primary ballot. Colorado’s Supreme Court agreed. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, decided to let Trump remain on the ballot despite the very clear text of the 14th amendment. They essentially re-wrote that amendment, saying that it would require an act of Congress to remove Trump from the ballot (the opposite of what the amendment says) and that it’s unthinkable for different states to have different presidential candidates on their ballots (which happens all the time).

In the case of a Trump third term attempt, the Court could do one of several things:

Decide against Trump

Decide the 22nd amendment doesn’t really apply here for some reason

Decide that while the Constitution says he can’t be President again, nothing prevents states from putting ineligible candidates on their primary ballot

Decide that it would be improper for a state government or the Court to determine who can or can’t run for president, when that’s really up to the voters to decide

Anything other than the first option would be a massive injury to American democracy. But are those far-fetched? Remember that just last week, four justices decided that the Constitution doesn’t say that those born in the United States are citizens, when it very clearly does.

Now at this point, if Trump is recognized as a candidate in the Republican primaries for 2028, what happens? He very clearly and swiftly ends up the party’s nominee. And if you think the Court is going to strike him from the November ballot at that point… well, bless your heart.

I very much doubt he wins the general election at that point. I mean, obviously he’s done it before, but not as an incumbent, not when he’s being blamed for Americans’ economic misfortunes, and not while he’s in the act of subverting the Constitution. But even if he loses that contest (an outcome that he would surely reject and protest, probably violently), the country would have joined the many others in which sitting leaders have openly flouted limits on their time in office, and it would have experienced its second attempted autogolpe (self-coup), from the same person.

Do I think any of the above will happen? If I had to bet, I’d guess not. I think it’s more likely he endorses a Republican successor and spends much of 2028 alternately praising and shitting on that person, occasionally threatening to jump in as an independent candidate but never actually doing so. But I wouldn’t rule out the above. It doesn’t require any clever strategies or searches for loopholes — just a leader with no attachment to the rule of law, and fellow partisans in the courts, Congress, and state governments who are willing to do what he asks.

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