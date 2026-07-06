the @smotus report

the @smotus report

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Irfan Nooruddin's avatar
Irfan Nooruddin
Jul 6

This is the plot of a horror movie. Thanks for the nightmares, Seth.

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1 reply by Seth Masket
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Rob
Jul 7

I believe we don't think about this the right way. The 22nd amendment says "elected". Everything else (running, getting nominated, losing the election) seems legal. Would the court overturn the electoral count if he won? Maybe?

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