the @smotus report

the @smotus report

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John Curiel's avatar
John Curiel
6d

"Of course Republican campaigns and aligned media are going to try to portray Democrats as extremists and use any vaguely leftist quote as evidence to support that. That literally happens in every election."

This is a take I've had for a while, especially with the rise of social media. Republicans can and will take quotes from accounts with ones of followers and use this cherrypicked evidence to make wild claims. In contrast, Democrats use the words of the literal party leaders and the retort is that they "cannot take a joke." I might be beating a dead squid, but with January 6th, the lead up to that saw the primary spreaders of misinformation almost entirely arising from the GOP elite, as thoroughly documented by Ian Kennedy and their colleagues at the University of Washington (https://journalqd.org/article/view/3137). While it will be important to be vigilant so as to prevent people like Platner from claiming the mantle of the new left, I personally am getting tired of the empirically questionable and vibes based electability argument.

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Órla's avatar
Órla
6d

This nicely organized analysis of survey results shows that pretty much everyone everywhere shares the DSA goals. https://gelliottmorris.substack.com/p/what-do-voters-in-each-congressional

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