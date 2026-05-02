Upcoming speaking appearances
Catch me if you can
Thursday, June 25th - Tattered Cover, Denver (tickets here)
Tuesday, August 4th - Lectures on Tap, Brooklyn
Monday, August 10th - Politics & Prose, Washington DC (details here)
Thursday, August 13th - East coast book launch, Brooklyn
Thursday, September 17th - Western Colorado University
Saturday, September 19th - Lithic Books, Fruita
Friday, October 16th - University of Notre Dame
Wednesday, October 28th - UC Berkeley
Wednesday, February 3rd - Boulder Bookstore, Boulder