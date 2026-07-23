The idea that the American political system has deep problems is not new. People have come up with all sorts of diagnoses — maybe there’s too much money in politics, or our parties are too polarized, or our media are too focused on scandal, or our elected officials are too old, or our districts are too skewed, or the U.S. House is too small, or people serve in office too long, etc. — and related remedies. There’s a long list.

However, an increasing number of political scientists (including me) view our problems as resulting from something central to our political system — the division of the United States into single-member districts, with each of those represented by one elected official. That is, to fix a good deal of what ails us, we need proportional representation (as exists in most democracies around the world), and we need that to help us create more political parties. I am pleased to join over 500 other political scientists in signing this open letter to Congress urging the United States to move to a proportional representation system.

Okay, so what’s proportional representation, or PR? Right now, in almost every partisan election in the United States, we have a “first-past-the-post” system. If your district has an election where the Republican wins 45% of the vote, the Democrat wins 25% of the vote, and a Libertarian and a Socialist win 15% each, that district will be represented by the Republican and only the Republican — even though that’s not even what the majority of voters wanted. This sort of system leans strongly toward getting just two parties in Congress. Most voters realize there’s little value in voting for a smaller party because they almost never win, and few decent candidates run in those smaller parties as a result.

Under proportional representation, however, a party that gets 15% of the vote could win somewhere around 15% of the seats in Congress. It wouldn’t be the ruling party, but it would have some influence, and it could form coalitions with other parties to govern. We shouldn’t expect this to produce a huge number of new parties, but there are already some minor parties operating in local elections across the country (Santa Monicans for Renters’ Rights in Southern California, Progressive Dane in Madison, Wisconsin, etc.) and those could grow more influential in a PR system.

That sort of election system would have lots of advantages for our current political troubles. One is related to polarization. Under PR, not every election is life or death. One party winning an election cycle doesn’t mean every policy changes overnight — lots of negotiations and, well, governing still needs to happen.