Is Iowa in play? My conversation with Laura Belin

I was honored to be joined by Laura Belin yesterday for a discussion about several races in Iowa that are proving surprisingly competitive. Laura is the head editor and writer for the excellent Iowa politics blog Bleeding Heartland and is one of the top political reporters in Iowa. We talk about the Iowa governor’s race, the US Senate race, and the competitive contests in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd congressional districts. We also get into some presidential caucus politics, and it turns out a few Democrats have been sneaking into the state to do some early 2028 campaigning.

Given that control of both the US House and Senate are in play this year, this handful of races could end up being pivotal. I hope you enjoy the rundown here.

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