I want to offer a few thoughts on Abdul El-Sayed’s narrow victory over Haley Stevens in the Michigan Democratic Primary, just confirmed this morning.

In some ways this primary is another example of what we have seen in a number of Democratic contests in New York, California, Colorado, and elsewhere this year. Haley Stevens is about as mainstream and credentialed a Democrat as you’ll find — a party field organizer, later a staffer for both the Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama presidential campaigns, and then later a member of the U.S. House. She has proven ties to Rust Belt Michigan and an ability to win in working class communities, and she has the backing of a broad range of prominent party figures. In most years, this kind of résumé would pretty much ensure the party’s nomination.

Of course, 2026 is not most years. Epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed, running on a progressive platform that included Medicare For All and staunch opposition to U.S. military aid for Israel, generated a great deal of enthusiasm, funding, and votes from the left, enough to make him the party’s nominee for this November.

What distinguishes the Michigan contest from most other contested Democratic primaries this year is that Michigan is a politically competitive state in general elections — it has voted for Trump 2 out of 3 times. The contest in, say, Colorado’s 1st congressional district was going to produce a left-leaning Democratic vote in the House no matter the outcome. In Michigan, “electability” is far more of a concern.