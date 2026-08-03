the @smotus report

the @smotus report

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Bradley Roemer's avatar
Bradley Roemer
4h

There have been many reports about this over the last year or so but that graph is a remarkable visualization to compare him to previous presidents.

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SG, Newport RI's avatar
SG, Newport RI
5h

This president is the worst narcissist to be ever elected twice by the ignorant US populace, twice who only cares about his own and family’s enrichment and worst part is he actually relishes or takes pleasure in doing everything in implementing policies and executing actions that inflict pain and harm on us citizens. Not only in his ICE operations, climate response, EPA actions on chemical and air pollution, canceling OSHA regulations work work place protections for workers, there are hundreds of administrative actions that most people do not even know about because it’s done by fiat and media does not even highlight. Why, because of consolidation of corporate media by oligarchs who are beholden to DJT.

Democratic principles and norms are being eradicated and hollowed as part of this project 2025 cooked by conservatives of heritage foundation who want to take the country back to 1800s.

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